Sportsman's Warehouse to Host Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on April 1, 2025

Sportsman's Warehouse will hold a quarterly financial results conference call on April 1, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has announced that it will hold a quarterly conference call on April 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The call will be accessible through a live audio webcast on the Company’s investor relations website, where a replay will also be available shortly after the call until April 8, 2025. Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer dedicated to serving a wide range of customers with quality gear and exceptional service. For more information, updates, and press releases, interested parties can visit the Company's website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the quarterly conference call indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about financial performance.



The live audio webcast allows for broader access to the company's financial discussions, which may enhance investor engagement and interest.



The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's proactive approach to communicating significant financial results, which can foster investor confidence.



Providing a replay of the webcast for an extended period allows investors and analysts to review the information at their convenience, promoting deeper understanding of the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of the financial performance expected in the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, which may raise concerns among investors about potential poor results.

FAQ

When is the quarterly conference call for Sportsman's Warehouse?

The quarterly conference call will be held on April 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Sportsman's Warehouse conference call webcast?

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the call's conclusion through April 8, 2025.

What information will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results of Sportsman’s Warehouse.

How can I find more information about Sportsman's Warehouse?

You can visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com for additional information and press releases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPWH Insider Trading Activity

$SPWH insiders have traded $SPWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL STONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 31,895 shares for an estimated $74,988

JEFFREY JUSTIN WHITE (CFO AND SECRETARY) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://investors.sportsmans.com/



. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through April 8, 2025, and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website.











About Sportsman's Warehouse







Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.





For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.sportsmans.com



.







Investor Contact:







Sportsman’s Warehouse





Riley Timmer





VP, Investor Relations





(801) 304-2816







investors@sportsmans.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.