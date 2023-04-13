Sportsman's Warehouse Falls After Reporting Decline In Q4 Profit, Sales

(RTTNews) - Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) shares are sliding more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $11.029 million or $0.29 per share compared to $58.43 million or $1.31 per share in the prior year.

Net sales were $379.27 million, down from $416.29 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $6.66, down 19.80 percent from the previous close of $8.31 on a volume of 2,983,825.

