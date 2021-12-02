US Markets
SPWH

Sportsman's Warehouse ends merger with Great Outdoors over FTC clearance concerns

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Outdoor sporting goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and Great Outdoors Group, owner of the Bass Pro Shops chain, have called off their merger deal, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Outdoor sporting goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O and Great Outdoors Group, owner of the Bass Pro Shops chain, have called off their merger deal, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The decision follows feedback from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that led the companies to believe they would not receive clearance to close the deal, according to the filing.

Under Chair Lina Khan, the FTC has taken an aggressive stance on mergers. Earlier on Thursday, the commission also announced it had sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm.

The Sportsman's Warehouse deal was originally announced in December last year.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPWH NVDA

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular