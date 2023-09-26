Sportsman's Warehouse Appoints Paul Stone As CEO

(RTTNews) - Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Paul Stone as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 1.

Stone will succeed Joseph P. Schneider, who has been serving as Interim CEO since April 2023 after then CEO Jon Barker decided to retire.

Schneider will continue to serve as Independent Chair of the Board until the end of 2023, when he will retire from the Board and director Rich McBee will succeed him as Independent Chair.

Most recently, Stone has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., where he oversaw over 11,000 locations globally. He had also served as Interim CEO of Hertz from May 2020 to October 2021.

