SportsHero Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Options

October 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has announced the issuance of 7.5 million unquoted equity options, with exercise prices set at $0.02 and $0.04, expiring in October 2027. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move aims to potentially boost the company’s financial flexibility and investor interest.

