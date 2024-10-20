SportsHero Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Options

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has announced the issuance of 7.5 million unquoted equity options, with exercise prices set at $0.02 and $0.04, expiring in October 2027. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move aims to potentially boost the company’s financial flexibility and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:SHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.