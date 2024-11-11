SportsHero Limited Expands in Indonesia and Clarifies Finances

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has clarified its recent quarterly activities report, highlighting a payment of $73,000 to directors for their roles and detailing a partnership with iGV.com to launch the Family Game Room in Indonesia. The integration of local payment methods such as OVO and Link Aja makes the service accessible to millions of Indonesian gamers. The company reported net cash used in operating activities amounted to $326k, with significant investments in app development and marketing.

