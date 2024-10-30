SportsHero Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Date

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting eligibility determined as of November 27, 2024. This meeting is crucial as it involves decisions impacting shareholdings, emphasizing the importance of shareholder involvement.

For further insights into AU:SHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.