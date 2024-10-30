SportsHero Expands with New Advisor and Game Launch

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has appointed industry veteran Crispin Tristram as Esports Strategy Corporate Advisor and launched the ‘Family Game Room’ in Indonesia, offering over 200 games to 8.3 million PC gamers. The company also completed a $500,000 private placement to bolster partnerships and expand marketing efforts.

