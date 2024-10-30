News & Insights

Stocks

SportsHero Expands with New Advisor and Game Launch

October 30, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SportsHero Limited (AU:SHO) has released an update.

SportsHero Limited has appointed industry veteran Crispin Tristram as Esports Strategy Corporate Advisor and launched the ‘Family Game Room’ in Indonesia, offering over 200 games to 8.3 million PC gamers. The company also completed a $500,000 private placement to bolster partnerships and expand marketing efforts.

For further insights into AU:SHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.