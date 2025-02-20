Sports.com Partners with Soccerex as Official Title Sponsor for Global Soccer Events

Sports.com partners with Soccerex as title sponsor, supporting six global soccer events over two years, starting February 2025 in Cairo.

Sports.com, owned by Lottery.com, has announced a multi-year partnership with Soccerex, becoming its title sponsor for 24 months. The partnership involves Sports.com sponsoring six major Soccerex events globally, starting with an event in Cairo on February 23, 2025. The events aim to gather industry leaders, clubs, and players to discuss the future of soccer. Marc Bircham, Sports.com’s Director and Head of Football Acquisition, and actor Tamer Hassan from Lottery.com will represent the company at these events, hosting a Q&A at the Cairo Expo. Following Cairo, Soccerex will hold events in Amsterdam and Miami, featuring private gatherings with international soccer coaches and other sports figures.

Sports.com has secured a multi-year partnership with Soccerex as its official title sponsor, enhancing its brand visibility in the global sports market.

The partnership includes support for six major Soccerex events, providing Sports.com access to industry leaders, clubs, and players, which could help shape the future of soccer.

High-profile representatives, such as Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan, will feature prominently at events, potentially attracting media attention and enhancing the company's reputation in sports and entertainment.

The scheduled events in iconic locations like Cairo, Amsterdam, and Miami promise significant networking opportunities, fostering connections within the global soccer ecosystem.

Potential concerns regarding the company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, which may impact investor confidence.

Warnings about the company's ability to continue as a going concern indicate financial instability that could affect its operations.

Ongoing internal accounting control reviews may suggest underlying operational issues which could harm the company's reputation.

What is the new partnership announced by Sports.com?

Sports.com has become the official title sponsor of Soccerex for the next 24 months, supporting six major events worldwide.

When and where is the first Soccerex event taking place?

The first event kicks off on February 23, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt.

Who are the key representatives from Sports.com attending Soccerex?

Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan will represent Sports.com at the Soccerex events.

What will attendees learn during the Soccerex Q&A session?

Attendees can hear insights on the global soccer industry from Bircham and Hassan, along with their personal experiences.

Where will the Soccerex events in Amsterdam and Miami be held?

The Amsterdam event will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena, while the Miami event will be at the Hard Rock Hotel Resort.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $24,600

GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,440

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FORTH WORTH, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a leading global sports media and technology platform owned by Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery, recently announced a multi-year partnership with Soccerex becoming its official title sponsor for the next 24 months. Sports.com will support six major Soccerex events worldwide, including marquee stops in Cairo, Amsterdam and Miami in 2025.





The first event under this new partnership kicks off February 23 in Cairo, Egypt, launching a dynamic series of global soccer business and networking events. These events bring together industry leaders, clubs and players to shape the future of the sport.





Leading the charge for Sports.com at this prestigious Soccerex kickoff will be Marc Bircham, the former QPR and Millwall star, who now serves as the Director and Head of Football Acquisition at Sports.com. Bircham will be joined by Tamer Hassan, the internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor and Director at Lottery.com, best known for his standout performances in The Football Factory and The Business.





As part of their appearance at Soccerex MENA in Cairo, Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan will host an exclusive Q&A session at the Soccerex Sports Expo on Sunday, February 23, offering attendees the opportunity to hear insights on the global soccer industry, their personal experiences in sports and entertainment, and the future vision of Sports.com’s involvement in the game.





Following the 2025 kickoff event in Cairo, Egypt, Soccerex will host their next event in Amsterdam in May 2025 which will take place at the iconic Johan Cruyff Arena, one of Europe’s most renowned soccer stadiums. During the Amsterdam and Miami events, Sports.com will host a number of private events, featuring international soccer coaches and managers from the Premier League. Additionally, special guests from other sports around the world will be in attendance, with a particular focus on motorsports.





The Miami event is scheduled for November 2025 and will be held at the prestigious Hard Rock Hotel Resort in Fort Lauderdale, promising a world-class experience that blends elite soccer networking with luxury hospitality.









Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Football Acquisitions, commented:











“I am incredibly excited to represent Sports.com at Soccerex and be part of this global journey. Soccerex is known for bringing together some of the biggest names and brightest minds in the football world, and I am looking forward to sharing my own experiences, both on and off the pitch. The lineup of events we have planned, especially with the incredible settings in Amsterdam and South Florida will provide unmatched opportunities for meaningful conversations about the future of the game. Sports.com is here to make a lasting impact and this partnership is only the beginning.”











Tamer Hassan, Director at Lottery.com and Acclaimed Actor, said:











“Soccer has always been a passion of mine, and to be part of Soccerex representing Sports.com is a real privilege. The beautiful game connects people from all walks of life, and Soccerex is the perfect platform to bring those connections to the forefront. With Sports.com, we are committed to creating unique opportunities that unite sports, entertainment and technology. From Cairo to Amsterdam and Miami, I am looking forward to the incredible journey ahead and the impact we are set to make.”









About Sports.com







Sports.com is a premier digital sports platform dedicated to delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement and technological innovation in the sports industry. With a commitment to growing the global soccer ecosystem, Sports.com partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 14, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





