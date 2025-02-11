Sports.com Partners with Soccerex for Multi-Year Title Sponsorship of Global Football Events

Sports.com partners with Soccerex as title sponsor for six global events, enhancing its presence in the football industry.

Sports.com, a prominent digital sports entertainment brand under Lottery.com, has announced a multi-year global partnership with Soccerex, the leading organizer of football business events. This partnership designates Sports.com as the title sponsor for six major global events, including Soccerex 2025 events in Cairo, Amsterdam, and Miami. The collaboration aims to enhance Sports.com's engagement with football industry stakeholders, boost brand awareness, and explore new opportunities for collaboration, particularly as the company considers acquiring a professional football club. Soccerex has a history of uniting key figures in the football community and will provide Sports.com with a platform to innovate and redefine football's business landscape. The agreement represents a strategic step in Sports.com's global expansion and innovation journey, with leadership from Marc Bircham, the company's Director of Football Acquisitions.

Sports.com has secured a multi-year global partnership as the title sponsor for six major events organized by Soccerex, enhancing its visibility and influence in the football industry.

The collaboration with Soccerex positions Sports.com to engage with key stakeholders and build international brand awareness, particularly for its gaming and entertainment brands.

Sports.com's partnership with Soccerex comes at a strategic time as the company explores potential acquisition of a professional football club, aligning with its broader goals of expansion and innovation in sports entertainment.

The partnership is set to redefine the business of football, unlocking new revenue streams and creating opportunities for collaboration, reinforcing Sports.com's commitment to being a leading brand in the global football market.

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, highlighting potential legal proceedings and extensive risks, which could create concern among investors regarding the company's stability and future prospects.

The mention of identified material weaknesses in internal controls raises questions about the company's financial reporting integrity and could impact investor confidence.

The company's pursuit of a multi-club ownership program adds complexity to its operations and could divert focus from its core activities, posing additional risks to its strategy and execution.

What is the partnership between Sports.com and Soccerex?

Sports.com has entered a multi-year global partnership with Soccerex, becoming the title sponsor for six global football events.

How will this partnership benefit Sports.com?

This collaboration will enhance Sports.com's brand awareness and engagement with key stakeholders in the football industry globally.

What events will Sports.com sponsor in this partnership?

Sports.com will sponsor Soccerex 2025 events for MENA, Europe, and the USA in locations such as Cairo, Amsterdam, and Miami.

Who is leading the partnership from Sports.com?

Marc Bircham, Sports.com Director and Head of Football Acquisitions, is spearheading the partnership with Soccerex.

What are the strategic goals of this partnership?

The partnership aims to redefine the business of football, unlocking new revenue streams and advancing technological engagement.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a global leader in digital sports entertainment and a key brand of Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), announces that it has entered into a multi-year global partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Soccerex, the world’s leading soccer (hereinafter referred to as “football”) business event organizer. The Agreement makes Sports.com the title sponsor for six global events including Soccerex 2025 for MENA, Europe and USA to be held in Cairo, Amsterdam and Miami, respectively.





This collaboration will provide the Company with an influential platform to engage with key stakeholders in the football industry, further solidifying Sports.com’s position at the intersection of sports, technology and entertainment. Working with the Soccerex team and its community presents an opportunity to build brand awareness internationally for the Company’s gaming, content and entertainment brands.





For nearly three decades, Soccerex has been bringing together clubs, leagues, federations, investors, sponsors and media and has served as the premier destination for networking and deal-making discussions on the commercial and technological evolution of the sport. Soccerex has partnered with some of the biggest names in the football world, including LALIGA, Serie A and Major League Soccer (MLS). Its events have attracted thousands of attendees and featured high-profile speakers, industry panels and exhibitors. Football icons such as David Beckham, Pelé and Sir Alex Ferguson have shown their support at events, reinforcing Soccerex’s status as the go-to platform for football business leaders.





The partnership agreement between Sports.com and Soccerex comes at an optimal time for Sports.com as it continues down a path towards the potential acquisition of a professional football club. Sports.com has been engaged in discussions to narrow its scope for prospective acquisition targets.





The strategic alliance with Soccerex will see Sports.com play a key role in upcoming Soccerex events, creating new opportunities for collaboration and industry advancement. By joining forces, Sports.com and Soccerex together look to redefine the business of football, unlocking new revenue streams and revolutionizing the way fans, brands and clubs connect. With innovation at the forefront, this partnership is set to push the boundaries of football’s digital, technological and commercial landscape.





Marc Bircham, Sports.com Director and Head of Football Acquisitions, is spearheading the partnership with Soccerex. A former player and coach in English football with Queens Park Rangers FC, Bircham is known as a QPR legend. Bircham brings more than 25 years of experience in professional football and has been instrumental in crafting a strategy that aligns with Sports.com’s broader goals of global expansion, community engagement and innovative sports entertainment.









Marc Bircham, Sports.com Director and Head of Football Acquisitions, commented:











“





We are excited to be working so closely with what is arguably the leading football expo in the world, Soccerex. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of making Sports.com a leading brand in the global football market. By leveraging our deep industry relationships and expertise, we aim to create a powerful synergy between sports, technology and entertainment. By joining forces, Soccerex and Sports.com are redefining the business of football, unlocking new revenue streams and revolutionizing the way fans, brands and clubs connect. With innovation at the forefront, this partnership is set to push the boundaries of football’s digital and commercial landscape.”











Patrick McCreanor, Soccerex CEO





also emphasized the importance of the partnership in driving growth and innovation within the global football ecosystem with a shared vision for innovation. He added:







“We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Sports.com. Together, we will help structure their plans to execute their multi-club ownership program in world football. The partnership with Sports.com reinforces Soccerex’s mission to drive innovation and growth in global football. This strategic alliance will see Sports.com play a key role in our upcoming events, creating new opportunities for collaboration and industry advancement.”











Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com, commented:











“The Soccerex partnership and its long-term benefits are a direct result of Lottery.com’s turnaround efforts and continued strengthening of its financial position due to fund raising efforts under our effective S-1. Beyond its role as title sponsor, Sports.com has actively pursued strategic initiatives within the football industry, including a potential acquisition of a UK football club. The partnership with Soccerex represents a significant milestone in Sports.com’s long-term vision to deepen its involvement in the global sports market. We will continue to expand our footprint through strategic acquisitions and sponsorships and are very excited about the potential to shape the future of sports entertainment through technology, innovation and community engagement.”







For more information, please visit www.lottery.com or contact our media relations team at press@lottery.com.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s future financial performance, as well as the Company’s strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Lottery.com disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Lottery.com cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lottery.com. In addition, Lottery.com cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lottery.com; (ii) Lottery.com’s ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system and Lottery.com’s accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on Lottery.com’s future business; (iv) risks related to Lottery.com’s dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that Lottery.com’s technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on Lottery.com and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that Lottery.com may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of Lottery.com to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by Lottery.com with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by Lottery.com with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that Lottery.com has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





.





