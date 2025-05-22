Sports.com Partners with Rising Star Louis Foster for Indy 500 Debut

Sports.com announces partnership with driver Louis Foster for his Indy 500 debut, enhancing brand visibility in motorsport.

Sports.com, a brand under Lottery.com Inc., has announced a partnership with rising motorsport star Louis Foster for his debut in the 2025 Indy 500. Foster, the 2024 Indy NXT Champion, will drive the No. 45 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and showcase a Sports.com-branded helmet during the race. With an impressive track record of 40 career wins and multiple championships, Foster symbolizes the brand's aim to enhance visibility and fan engagement in elite motorsport. Both Marc Bircham and Lottery.com CEO Matthew McGahan expressed excitement about this partnership, highlighting their commitment to innovative fan experiences in sports media. Foster expressed pride in representing a brand that is reshaping sports engagement through technology and immersive experiences.

Sports.com announced a high-visibility partnership with Louis Foster, a rising star in motorsport, capitalizing on his participation in the prestigious 2025 Indy 500, which offers significant brand exposure.

The partnership aligns Sports.com with a talented athlete, fostering potential growth in brand recognition and fan engagement in the competitive motorsport sector.

By showcasing its brand on the Sports.com-branded helmet during the Indy 500, the company enhances its visibility on a global sporting stage, attracting attention from diverse audiences.

The partnership reflects Sports.com's strategic intent to engage in high-exposure events and align with world-class talent, potentially driving long-term shareholder value and commercial success.

The company highlights ongoing risks and uncertainties relating to its internal accounting controls and compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, which may affect its operational stability.

Statements about the company's ability to continue as a going concern raise concerns about its financial health.

The press release includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, implying uncertainty about future strategic objectives and plans, potentially affecting investor confidence.

What is the partnership between Sports.com and Louis Foster?

Sports.com has formed a partnership with Louis Foster for his debut at the 2025 Indy 500, showcasing the brand on a global stage.

Who is Louis Foster in the motorsport world?

Louis Foster is a young racing driver and 2024 Indy NXT Champion who will drive the No. 45 car at the Indy 500.

What is Sports.com aiming to achieve with this sponsorship?

The sponsorship aims to enhance brand visibility, engage fans, and expand Sports.com’s presence in elite motorsport.

How did Marc Bircham describe the significance of the Indy 500?

Marc Bircham called the Indy 500 a cultural institution, emphasizing its importance for brand recognition and shareholder value.

Where can fans follow Louis Foster's racing journey?

Fans can follow Louis Foster on his website, louisfosterracing.com, and on Instagram @louisfosterr.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a member of the Lottery.com Inc. family of brands (Nasdaq LTRY;LTRYW) (“Lottery.com”’or “the Company”), the fast-growing platform at the intersection of sports, media and technology, proudly announces a high-visibility partnership with Louis Foster, one of the brightest young drivers in motorsport, ahead of his debut in the 2025 Indy 500.





Foster, the 2024 Indy NXT Champion, joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driving the No. 45 car for his first full season in the NTT INDYCAR Series. A dual titleholder on the Road to Indy ladder, Foster previously claimed the 2022 Indy Pro 2000 Championship, making him one of only a few drivers to win multiple titles on the development path to INDYCAR.









His Sports.com-branded helmet will feature throughout the 109



th



Running of the Indianapolis 500, dubbed the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, creating visibility for the brand on the global motorsport stage.





Louis Foster qualified 20th for this year’s Indy 500 and will start from Row 7, driving the No. 45 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.





“



The Indy 500 is not just a race — it's a cultural institution. To partner with a driver of Louis Foster’s caliber at such an iconic event reinforces our mission to deliver high-impact exposure, enhance international brand recognition, and drive long-term shareholder value,”







said Marc Bircham, Director at Sports.com.











“As someone who grew up around racing and spent much of my early life immersed in the automotive world alongside my father, motorsport has always been close to my heart. The Indy 500 is arguably the most prestigious and iconic race in the world — it’s an event every driver dreams of competing in,”







said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com







. “We are proud to support Louis Foster in his first Indy 500 and thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase the Sports.com brand on such a historic stage. This partnership reflects both my personal passion for racing and our wider strategy of aligning Sports.com with world-class talent in high-exposure environments.”











At just 21 years old, Foster has already amassed 40 career wins and 88 podiums across 189 races, showcasing elite skill on road courses, ovals, and street circuits, underscoring his future potential in global racing.





This sponsorship represents a strategic expansion of Sports.com’s presence in elite motorsport, aligning with the company’s broader mission to accelerate fan engagement, amplify cultural relevance, and expand its commercial footprint through multi-channel revenue strategies.





To learn more about Louis Foster, visit louisfosterracing.com or follow him on Instagram @louisfosterr.











“I’m absolutely delighted to be partnering with Sports.com for my Indy 500 debut,”







said









Louis Foster.







“From the moment we connected, I’ve been excited by their vision and the energy they’re bringing to sports media. They’re not just sponsoring athletes — they’re actively disrupting the way fans engage with sport, introducing innovative technology and immersive experiences that feel truly next-gen. I’m proud to represent a brand that’s pushing the envelope and can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”













About Lottery.com Inc.







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,



Instagram



and





Facebook









For more information, please visit www.lottery.com or contact our media relations team at press@lottery.com.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.







