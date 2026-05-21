This Sports Tech Stock Is Down 50%. One Fund Just Cut Its Stake by Nearly $20 Million

Key Points

Granahan Investment Management sold 2,470,110 shares of Genius Sports Limited in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $17.59 million based on first-quarter 2026 average pricing.

The quarter-end position value fell by $62.70 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes.

The post-sale holding stood at 5,383,762 shares valued at $23.85 million.

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Granahan Investment Management, LLC reduced its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 2,470,110 shares in first-quarter 2026, an estimated $17.59 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Granahan Investment Management sold 2,470,110 shares of Genius Sports Limited during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $17.59 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The fund ended the quarter holding 5,383,762 shares, with a value of $23.85 million at March 31, 2026.

What else to know

This sale reduced Genius Sports Limited’s weighting in the fund to 1.15% of 13F AUM, down from 2.00% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: CRS: $94.39 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRCH: $90.88 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTAI: $83.38 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE: MOD: $81.83 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: VCTR: $71.20 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Genius Sports Limited were priced at $4.89, down 50% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $4.89 Market Capitalization $1.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $713.45 million Net Income (TTM) ($158.85 million)

Company Snapshot

Genius Sports offers technology infrastructure, live data collection, streaming solutions, integrity services, and fan engagement tools for the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of data feeds, streaming rights, risk management services, and digital marketing solutions to sports leagues, bookmakers, and media partners.

It serves sports leagues, betting operators, and digital publishers seeking real-time data, video content, and integrity services.

Genius Sports Limited is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for the global sports ecosystem, specializing in real-time data, streaming, and integrity services. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver mission-critical data and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media organizations worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Granahan cut its position significantly, but it held onto over 5 million shares at quarter-end, meaning the fund was reducing exposure rather than abandoning the thesis entirely. Still, it’s hard to ignore that Genius shares also had a rough first quarter, with shares tanking nearly 30% on February 5, the same day Genius announced it was acquiring digital sports and media network Legend for up to $1.2 billion, which some worried may be too steep a price tag.



What's interesting, however, is that the sale and recent underperformance came as Genius continues to execute operationally. First-quarter revenue climbed 31% year over year to $188 million, driven by strength in both its betting and media businesses, while adjusted EBITDA rose 21% to nearly $24 million. Management also raised its full-year outlook following the Legend acquisition, now targeting $990 million to $1.01 billion in revenue and $270 million to $280 million in adjusted EBITDA.



Meanwhile, the company continues to deepen relationships across the sports ecosystem, highlighting partnerships with the NCAA, Pac-12, WPP, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and Liga MX — deals that reinforce Genius Sports' position as a critical infrastructure provider rather than simply another betting company.



Ultimately, it seems like sentiment may be largely at play with the recent underperformance, but of course, such a steep and sudden drop is hard to ignore for some investors. That doesn’t necessarily change long-term prospects, though.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.