Sports streaming platform fuboTV prices upsized IPO at $10 midpoint

fuboTV, which offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform, raised $183 million by offering 18.3 million shares at $10, the midpoint of the $9 to $11 range.



The company is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol FUBO; it traded up following the IPO launch and last closed at $12.20. Dragoneer Investment Group has indicated an interest in purchasing $50 million of the offering (27%). At the IPO price, fuboTV would command a fully diluted market value of $1.4 billion.



fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020. Launched in 2015, fuboTV offers subscribers access to live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content through various streaming devices.



fuboTV plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FUBO. Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Needham & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



