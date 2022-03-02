Commodities
BLK

Sports platform Fanatics valued at $27 bln in new funding round -sources

Contributors
Krystal Hu Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in new financing, which now values the U.S. sports platform at $27 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

March 2 (Reuters) - Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in new financing, which now values the U.S. sports platform at $27 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Some of the investors in the latest round include BlackRock BLK.N, Fidelity and Michael Dell's private investment firm MSD Capital, the sources said.

The company was valued at $18 billion in August, when it raised $325 million from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Vision Fund.

Fanatics is attempting to leverage its fan base to build a sports commerce powerhouse that operates gaming, sports betting and media business units on top of its retail operations.

Fanatics said in February the company, along with American rapper Jay-Z and other celebrities, acquired 118-year-old Mitchell & Ness, known for its jersey replicas and streetwear.

The deal came more than a month after Fanatics purchased the trading cards and collectibles business from Topps.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular