Sports Ownership Elite Worth $225 Billion Combined

The CNBC ranking, which tracks the most financially powerful sports ownership entities globally, demonstrates how sports have evolved from passion projects for wealthy individuals into multi-billion-dollar investment portfolios spanning multiple teams and sometimes multiple sports.

The Business of Sports Ownership

The $225 billion valuation represents more than just team assets. Modern sports empires typically include related businesses such as regional sports networks, real estate developments around stadiums, entertainment venues, and technology investments that complement their core sports holdings.

These ownership groups have evolved from single-team operators to diversified sports conglomerates, often holding stakes in teams across multiple leagues and continents. This strategy enables them to leverage brand synergies, maximize media rights, and generate year-round revenue streams.

Many of these groups have expanded their portfolios significantly in recent years, acquiring additional franchises as sports valuations continue to climb globally. The trend toward multi-team ownership has accelerated as investors seek to capitalize on the unique combination of steady cash flow and appreciation potential that sports properties offer.

Global Reach and Impact

The CNBC ranking reflects the increasingly international nature of sports ownership. While North American groups still dominate the list, ownership entities from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have gained significant ground.

These global sports empires now wield substantial influence not just in their home markets but across international sports. Their decisions impact everything from player salaries and transfer markets to broadcast deals and league expansions.

The concentration of wealth among these top 20 groups raises questions about competitive balance within sports leagues. Critics worry that as the gap between the richest and poorest ownership groups widens, so too might the competitive gap between teams.

Investment Trends and Future Outlook

Several factors have driven the massive valuation growth for these sports empires:

Exploding media rights deals, particularly for live sports content

The emergence of legal sports betting in many markets

Digital and social media monetization opportunities

International expansion of major sports leagues

Stadium development projects that create new revenue streams

Industry analysts expect these valuations to continue climbing as sports properties remain one of the few types of entertainment that consistently draw live audiences in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

The $225 billion figure also reflects how sports franchises have outperformed many traditional investment classes over the past several decades, with annual appreciation rates often exceeding those of stock market indices.

As these ownership groups grow in value and influence, they face increasing scrutiny from fans, media, and regulators regarding their impact on the games themselves and the communities that support them.

The CNBC Most Valuable Sports Empires 2025 ranking serves as a snapshot of the current state of sports ownership, where billionaires and corporations have transformed what were once local civic institutions into global business empires worth hundreds of billions of dollars collectively.