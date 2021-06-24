US Markets

Sports Illustrated to offer online sports betting in U.S. with 888 deal

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
June 24 (Reuters) - Sports Illustrated will offer an online sports betting service in the United States later this year through a partnership with 888 Holdings 888.L, the British online betting firm said on Thursday.

