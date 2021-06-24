Sports Illustrated to offer online sports betting in U.S. with 888 deal

June 24 (Reuters) - Sports Illustrated will offer an online sports betting service in the United States later this year through a partnership with 888 Holdings 888.L, the British online betting firm said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.