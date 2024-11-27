Sports Entertainment Group’s 2024 AGM Highlights

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SEG) has released an update.

Sports Entertainment Group Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, discussing its role as a leading sports media content provider. The company offers a wide array of ‘Whole of Sport’ solutions, reaching audiences through multiple platforms like radio, print, and online. Investors may find the company’s diverse media reach appealing as it continues to deliver unique and exclusive content.

