News & Insights

Stocks

Sports Entertainment Group Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SEG) has released an update.

Sports Entertainment Group Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders can vote in person or via a live webcast, emphasizing the importance of their participation for managing their investments effectively. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to influence the company’s direction and discuss matters affecting their shareholdings.

For further insights into AU:SEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.