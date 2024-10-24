Sports Entertainment Group Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SEG) has released an update.

Sports Entertainment Group Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders can vote in person or via a live webcast, emphasizing the importance of their participation for managing their investments effectively. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to influence the company’s direction and discuss matters affecting their shareholdings.

