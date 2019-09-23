Sports Direct makes cash offer for Goals Soccer Centres

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's retail group Sports Direct International SPD.L said on Monday it had made a 5-pence-a-share offer for Goals Soccer Centres GOAL.L, the struggling football pitch operator that said last month it had misstated historical accounts.

Sports Direct - Goals' largest shareholder with nearly 19% - said it had made the offer, which values the group's equity at about 3.76 million pounds $4.69 million), on Sept. 5.

