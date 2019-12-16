Sports Direct H1 Pretax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) reported profit before tax of 193.4 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 27 October 2019 compared to 74.4 million pounds, prior year. Reported profit before tax rose 160.0% largely due to improved underlying EBITDA and 84.9 million pounds gain (pre IFRS 16) arising from the sale and leaseback of the Shirebrook distribution centre. Earnings per share was 28.6 pence compared to 8.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 101.8 million pounds from 64.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 15.3 pence compared to 7.2 pence.

First half Group revenue improved by 14.0% to 2.04 billion pounds. Excluding acquisitions, and on a currency neutral basis, Group revenue decreased by 6.4% due to the continued elevation strategy. UK Sports Retail revenue increased 6.2%, largely due to acquisitions in the period.

No dividend was paid during the half year period. The Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend in respect of this period.

