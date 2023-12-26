Sports Bettor Wins Nearly $500K On $5 Bet Thanks To 14 NFL Players Scoring Touchdowns: A Look At The Unlikely Winning Wager

The two National Football League (NFL) teams with the best records faced off Monday night in a game that saw the Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 33-14. Both teams ranked among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at the start of the season.

While the game determined who has the best record in the NFL, the Christmas prime time game also decided the fate of a bet worth nearly $500,000 for one fan.

What Happened: The sports betting market has grown over the years with new states legalizing, new sportsbooks and new types of bets. Benzinga often shares huge payouts from bets like one NBA bet that paid out nearly $1 million.

On Monday, a bettor who made a $5 wager with sportsbook DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), saw their Christmas weekend 14-player parlay come out victorious.

The bettor wagered on 14 NFL players scoring touchdowns with the popular anytime TD betting option, which includes rushing and receiving touchdowns. By combining the option in a parlay, all 14 players had to score touchdowns, or the bet would cash out at $0.

The bettor wagered $5 on the parlay with odds of +9,787,560 and paid out $489,383.01 with all players scoring at least one touchdown over the weekend in their Week 16 NFL games.

Here's a look at the 14 players placed in the parlay, their season touchdown history and estimated betting odds:

Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers, RB): +150 odds, had four rushing touchdowns before the weekend with the last coming four weeks ago Gabe Davis (Buffalo Bills, WR): +225 odds, had six receiving touchdowns before the weekend with the last coming three weeks ago Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions, RB): -105 odds, had eight rushing and one receiving touchdown before weekend, including two touchdowns in the prior week DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks, WR): +155 odds, had seven receiving touchdowns before the weekend with the last coming two weeks ago and a three-touchdown performance two weeks ago Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns, RB): +175 odds, had three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns before the weekend, with the last touchdown three weeks ago Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Washington Commanders, RB): +240 odds, sixth round 2023 rookie had zero touchdowns before the weekend Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts, RB): -130 odds, had four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown before the weekend with touchdowns in two straight games before the weekend Calvin Ridley (Jacksonville Jaguars, WR): +150 odds, had five receiving touchdowns before the weekend, scored last touchdown four weeks before James Conner (Arizona Cardinals, RB): +165 odds, had five rushing touchdowns before the weekend, scored first receiving touchdown of the season Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins, RB): -130 odds, had 18 rushing touchdowns before the weekend, leading the league, had scored touchdowns four straight weeks prior Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos, RB): +105 odds, had one rushing touchdown on the season before weekend coming two weeks ago Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs, RB): -120 odds, had six rushing touchdowns before the weekend, scored in two straight games before the weekend D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles, RB): +130 odds, had four rushing touchdowns before weekend, last TD five games ago Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers, RB): -255 odds, had 13 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns before the weekend, scored three touchdowns in the prior game

Related Link: NFL Star QB Brock Purdy Splits Rent With A Roommate — Despite Being MVP Award Favorite

Why It's Important: The massive payout comes with the odds of hitting a 14-leg parlay on touchdowns incredibly unlikely.

Anytime touchdown bets have become popular among NFL bettors, with a huge touchdown streak by McCaffrey during the season helping boost prominence for the bet.

News of the huge payout could lead to an increase in touchdown parlay bets for DraftKings and other sportsbooks going forward.

The bettor won the bet Monday night during the 49ers and Ravens game, which aired on ABC and streamed on ESPN+, which are units of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

While several of the players in the parlay had scored lots of touchdowns previously, the bettor also threw in less likely options like Davis who hadn't caught a pass in two straight Bills' games and Rodriguez Jr. who had never scored. Rodriguez Jr. was the starting running back for the week with Brian Robinson out due to injury.

The bettor also had some fortunate timing with Pacheco scoring early in the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders early Christmas Day game before he was later ruled out with a head injury.

Read Next: Sports Betting Weekly Wrap: Brock Purdy Wins Bettor $125K, Bettors Dilemma On McCaffrey Vs. Hill And How Bad Are The Detroit Pistons?

Image: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.