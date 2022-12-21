US Markets
DKNG

Sports betting operator BetMGM hit by data breach

December 21, 2022 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sports betting service BetMGM said on Wednesday personal information of its customers were obtained in an unauthorized manner, but did not specify the number of users affected.

The issue affected customer information such as name, contact information, date of birth, hashed Social Security number, account identifiers and information related to transactions with BetMGM, the company said.

BetMGM did not immediately respond when asked about the number of customers impacted by to the breach, which it believes occurred in May this year.

The company said it became aware of the matter on Nov. 28, adding that it has no evidence that patron passwords or account funds were accessed in connection with this issue.

BetMGM's online operations were not compromised, the company added.

Last month, sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc DKNG.O also reported a security issue wherein login information of some customers was compromised on other websites.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
MGM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.