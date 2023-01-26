Sports betting operator BetMGM expects to turn profitable in H2 2023

Adds details, share prices and background

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. sports-betting platform BetMGM expects to turn profitable in the second half of 2023 after the joint venture between MGM Resorts MGM.N and Entain ENT.L saw annual revenue beat its expectations, aided by strong margins in its gaming business.

Britain's Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said on Thursday BetMGM's annual revenue came in at $1.44 billion, up from its forecast of $1.3 billion.

The online sports betting sector, which rebounded as sporting events returned after the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, is now struggling to tackle restricted consumer spending in the wake of red-hot inflation.

BetMGM reported a core loss of about $440 million in 2022, in line with its expectations, but saw its fourth-quarter online sports net revenue margins double year-on-year.

The betting firm is on track to achieve revenue of between $1.8 billion and $2 billion in fiscal 2023, Entain said, adding that the joint owners were expected to invest an additional $150 million in BetMGM this year.

Shares of London-listed Entain gained more than 2% in afternoon trade, while MGM stock was up 1.3% in premarket hours.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.