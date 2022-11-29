Sports Betting Industry Outlook and Trends

This week, we speak with Sporttrade Founder & CEO Alex Kane about the sports betting industry, its outlook and the trends driving the space. Kane also shares how trading sports bets compare to trading stocks.

To begin, what is sports trading?

Trading sports is just like stocks or cryptocurrency. You can open a position in a sporting event like the Mets to beat the Phillies, and you have the ability to buy, sell or hold that position, just like a stock. Prices for positions are listed as probabilities like Mets at $55 which simply means that the Mets are listed as having a 55% chance of beating the Phillies. If the Mets win, the position settles at $100. If they lose - the position settles at $0. Simply put, price = probability.

Can you give us an overview of the sports betting industry and the trends driving the space?

Since the repeal of Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), the sports betting industry has exploded. Approximately 30 states now have legal retail or mobile betting in place with more in the works. As of March 2022, over 19 million people have placed an online bet with that number projected to increase to 23 million by the end of 2023. Clearly, it's growing and will continue to as new states add legalized sports betting.

From a trend perspective, there is a strong movement towards innovation and disruption vs. the traditional sportsbook model, micro betting and exchange wagering being the most dominant. Exchanges in particular have seen the most growth from a startup perspective, as several new sports betting exchanges have launched in 2022, including Sporttrade.

What does the industry’s outlook look like?

Incredibly promising. As mentioned earlier, more and more state governments are pressing for legalized mobile sports betting and customer adoption continues to grow at a steady state. Specifically, the number of American adults regularly gambling on sports rose from 5% to 12% between January and December 2021 and continues to grow.

How does sports betting and the stock market compare?

We’ve built Sporttrade almost identically to a stock market exchange. In fact, Sporttrade works just like Nasdaq. We’ve leveraged capital markets technology and processes to mirror that of a stock exchange. Just like the Nasdaq Stock Market, Sporttrade is powered by the simple, yet effective “central limit order book.” The real only differences are that instead of trading stocks, customers on Sporttrade trade contracts in sports outcomes that settle at $100 if the outcome occurs, and $0 if it doesn’t.

What are some differences?

For many folks, trading sports is a bit more tangible compared to stock trading. When the price of $AAPL decreases by 5%, it’s often not clear to participants what forces drove the price movement. With trading sports, on the other hand, customers can see the home run that moves the price of “Phillies to Win” from $40 to $70. Trading sports is also much more volatile compared to long-term stock investing. Thus, trading sports should be seen as an entertainment activity as opposed to an exercise everyone will make money doing.

