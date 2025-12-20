Sports Betting Is Booming Worldwide. Is This DraftKings Competitor Worth the Risk While Its Shares Are Under $8?

Key Points

Sports betting stocks overall have struggled in 2025, in large part due to concerns about competition from prediction market platforms.

Codere Online Luxembourg, which operates sportsbooks and online casinos primarily in Spanish-speaking countries, has struggled for different reasons, yet may have a clearer path to upside.

A major sporting event in 2026, coupled with factors like high operating leverage, could drive outsized earnings and share price growth for this small cap.

10 stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg ›

They say "the house always wins," but sports-betting stocks haven't exactly fared well thus far in 2025. Sportsbook pure plays such as DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment have both struggled in the market lately.

A key headwind has been the rise of prediction market platforms like Kalshi, which threaten the traditional sportsbook model.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

For another U.S.-listed sportsbook operator, Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO), the reasons behind its mixed performance in 2025 differ greatly. Moreover, while a bull run for DraftKings or Flutter may hinge on a successful prediction market pivot, Codere's stronger set of catalysts gives it a clear path to upside in 2026.

Codere Online Luxembourg at a glance

While domiciled in Luxembourg, the company's market is not limited to that small European principality. Codere is the online sports betting and casino arm of Spanish gambling conglomerate Grupo Codere. Codere's parent took it public in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

So far, since going public, Codere Online hasn't exactly been a winner for investors. Like other online gambling stocks, its shares fell significantly during 2022. At that time, stocks in this space frequently fell out of favor due to concerns about their respective paths to profitability.

However, after languishing in the low single digits during 2023, shares rebounded to $8 per share in 2024, thanks to improved fiscal results. By shifting its focus back to its home market of Spain, as well as to fast-growing Spanish-speaking markets in Latin America, the company experienced both a significant increase in revenue and a move toward consistently positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Admittedly, over the past year, Codere's share price performance has been mixed. Earlier this year, a now-resolved Nasdaq compliance issue weighed on shares. In September, the abrupt exit of Codere's then-CFO, Oscar Iglesias, resulted in the stock pulling back to just over $5 per share.

Why this sports betting stock may be worth a sweat

Since hitting a new 52-week low in mid-November, Codere Online Luxembourg has rebounded by around 45%. A big reason for this may be the company's latest earnings release. Although Codere's revenue growth has slowed, its adjusted EBITDA continues to rise.

At first, it may seem like investors have overreacted to these solid but not spectacular results. However, consider the longer-term picture. Sell-side analysts' estimates call for Codere to earn $0.43 per share in 2026, and $0.68 per share in 2027.

Hence, this stock is currently trading for around 17.5 times forward earnings and approximately 11 times estimated earnings two years out. Yes, forecasts are far from certain, but several factors suggest that Codere could meet or beat these forecasts. For one, next year's World Cup could spur increased betting across Codere's key markets. Increased traffic to the site could also have synergistic effects if these new users stick around to place other sports bets or to gamble at Codere's online casinos.

Additionally, Codere has high fixed compliance and technological costs, resulting in a high level of operating leverage. Customer acquisition costs are also steadily dropping. With this, it may take only a moderate increase in revenue to drive outsized earnings growth. While staying mindful of the risk of further volatility, long-term investors who are active in small-cap stocks may want to consider buying Codere Online.

Should you buy stock in Codere Online Luxembourg right now?

Before you buy stock in Codere Online Luxembourg, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Codere Online Luxembourg wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.