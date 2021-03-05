Victory Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the media, sports, and entertainment industries, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Dallas, TX-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Victory Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director James Lites, who currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Dallas Stars and has held various roles across the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and National Football League, and Chairman William Quinn, the founder and Managing Partner of investment firm Pearl and a former minority owner of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. The company plans to target the media, sports, and entertainment industries, as well as the related technology and service sectors that support these industries.



Victory Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VACIU. Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Sports and media SPAC Victory Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.