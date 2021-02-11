Sports and media SPAC Goal Acquisitions prices $225 million IPO

Goal Acquisitions, a blank check company targeting the sports and media sectors, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Affiliates of Atalaya Capital Management had indicated on 9.9% of the units in the offering.



The company is led by CEO Harvey Schiller, whose current board seats include Chairman of Charlestowne Holdings, Vice Chairman of the digital, media and sports practice of the Diversified Search Group, and board member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Schiller's previous roles include Commissioner of America's Cup and owner of the New York Yankees, New Jersey Devils, and New Jersey Nets. He is joined by CFO and COO William Duffy, who is co-founder and Vice Chairman of The Aspire Sports Marketing Group and previously served as CFO for the Florida Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.



Goal Acquisitions plans to target leading professional sports teams, media, and brand-name companies and assets, with a particular focus on special situation assets which have significant potential for growth.



Goal Acquisitions plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PUCKU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

