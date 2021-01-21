Goal Acquisitions, a blank check company targeting the sports and media sectors, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Affiliates of Atalaya Capital Management intend to purchase up to 9.9% of units in the offering. At the proposed deal size, Goal Acquisitions would command a market value of $289 million.



The company is led by CEO Harvey Schiller, whose current board seats include Chairman of Charlestowne Holdings, Vice Chairman of the digital, media and sports practice of the Diversified Search Group, and board member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Schiller's previous roles include Commissioner of America's Cup and owner of the New York Yankees, New Jersey Devils, and New Jersey Nets. He is joined by CFO and COO William Duffy, who is co-founder and Vice Chairman of The Aspire Sports Marketing Group and previously served as CFO for the Florida Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.



Goal Acquisitions plans to target leading professional sports teams, media, and brand-name companies and assets, with a particular focus on special situation assets which have significant potential for growth.



Goal Acquisitions was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PUCKU. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Sports and media SPAC Goal Acquisitions files for a $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

