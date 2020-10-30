Bull Horn Holdings, a blank check company targeting leading sports, entertainment, and brand companies, raised $75 million by offering 7.5 million units at $10. Each unit contains one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one-half share of common stock, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO Robert Striar, who is Partner at Ceres Platinum and President of M Style, and CFO Christopher Calise, who is the President and CFO at Crown Global Insurance. The company plans on targeting leading sports, entertainment, and brand companies that have potential for brand and commercial growth.



Bull Horn Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BHSEU. Imperial Capital acted as the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Sports and entertainment SPAC Bull Horn Holdings prices $75 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



