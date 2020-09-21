Bull Horn Holdings, a blank check company formed by the President of M Style and the CFO of Crown Global Insurance, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 7.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one whole warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one-half of a share. At the proposed price, Bull Horn Holdings would command a market value of $94 million.



The company is led by CEO Robert Striar, who is Partner at Ceres Platinum and President of M Style, and CFO Christopher Calise, who is the President and CFO at Crown Global Insurance. The company plans on targeting leading sports, entertainment, and brand companies that have potential for brand and commercial growth.



Bull Horn Holdings was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BHSEU. Imperial Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Sports and entertainment SPAC Bull Horn Holdings files for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



