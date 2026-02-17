Sportradar Stock Down 26%, but One Fund Just Disclosed a New $12.6 Million Stake

Key Points

Ashford Capital acquired 530,280 shares of Sportradar Group AG in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $12.60 million, reflecting the new share purchase.

The position accounts for 1.4% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Sportradar Group Ag ›

Ashford Capital Management disclosed a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD), acquiring 530,280 shares worth $12.60 million, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated a new stake in Sportradar Group AG, purchasing 530,280 shares. The quarter-end value of the position registered at $12.60 million.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represents 1.4% of its 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GSAT: $60.98 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: LGND: $40.42 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: VICR: $38.78 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: RDVT: $34.33 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTI: $31.46 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Sportradar Group AG shares were priced at $16.47, marking a 25.7% decline over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-13) $16.47 Market capitalization $4.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net income (TTM) $94.83 million

Company snapshot

Sportradar provides sports data services, mission-critical software, and live streaming solutions, with key offerings branded under Betradar and Sportradar Media Services.

The company generates revenue by supplying data, analytics, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies, addressing the entire sports betting value chain from data collection to risk management.

Its primary customers include sports betting operators, sports leagues, and media companies across Europe, the United States, and international markets.

Sportradar Group leverages proprietary technology and deep industry partnerships to deliver real-time data and analytics, supporting the operational needs of sports betting and media enterprises. Its integrated platform and broad international reach provide a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving sports technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ashford’s Sportradar buy seems to show some selective risk-taking inside a portfolio that is largely tilted toward satellite communications and specialty biotech. A 1.4% starter position is not a conviction swing, but it signals interest in a business that is scaling profitably even as the stock has been volatile and down 26% over the past year.



Sportradar’s third-quarter numbers were not the problem. Revenue rose 14% year over year to 292 million euros, adjusted EBITDA climbed 29% to 85 million euros, and margins hit a record 29%. Customer net retention was 114%, and management raised full-year guidance to at least 1.29 billion euros in revenue. The company also expanded its share repurchase authorization to $300 million and closed its IMG ARENA acquisition, which is structured to be accretive to margins and free cash flow.



Against that backdrop, buying after a weak share-price stretch looks less like chasing momentum and more like leaning into operating strength that others might not be seeing.

Should you buy stock in Sportradar Group Ag right now?

Before you buy stock in Sportradar Group Ag, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sportradar Group Ag wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sportradar Group Ag and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2026 $32.50 calls on Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.