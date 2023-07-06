Sportradar (SRAD) Announces Collaboration With CONMEBOL

Sportradar Group AG SRAD recently announced a collaboration with the South American Football Confederation — CONMEBOL — becoming the latter’s official betting partner.



Per the multi-year agreement, Sportradar will have access to CONMEBOL’s exclusive global audio and video (AV) and betting data rights. This includes betting rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores U20, CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal (Men's and Women's) and CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer.



The arrangement also covers coverage of regional club competitions run by CONMEBOL for the following four seasons, including the CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa.



The company is optimistic with respect to this partnership. Attributes such as strong product innovation, advancement in cutting-edge technologies like computer vision and AI and industry-leading integrity services are likely to pave a path for growth.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships & Technology

Sportradar emphasizes on strategic collaborations with sports league partners to drive growth. The company, which is positioned at the nexus of the sports, media and betting industries, offers sports federations a best-in-class range of solutions to assist them expand their operations. Some of the notable collaborations include NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF.



Through alliances with leagues, the business is able to collect more detailed data, particularly on players and to use that data to develop custom goods and services for clients. It does this to climb up the value chain and give operators a product with a better margin.



Going forward, the company places a strong emphasis on developing its technological capabilities in order to automate data collection in real time with computer vision. It also stated plans on improving athletics and deep data in sports and pair liquidity data in real time based on artificial intelligence. The business is upbeat about technical advancements and believes it to spur growth in the future periods.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So far this year, shares of Sportradar have gained 28% compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Sportradar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 31.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggest an increase of 101.6% and 531%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.8%, on average. Shares of OSW have increased 65.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 33.9% and 89.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 206.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.7% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.