Sportradar Raised Earnings Outlook but Lost a Holder in an $8.7 Million Fourth-Quarter Exit

Key Points

Wilson Asset Management sold 322,342 shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter.

The estimated trade size was $8.67 million based on the last disclosed position.

The position previously accounted for 2.15% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

On February 2, Wilson Asset Management reported selling out of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD), exiting 322,342 shares for an estimated $8.67 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 2, Wilson Asset Management sold its entire holding of 322,342 shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end position value for SRAD decreased by $8.67 million, reflecting the complete divestment and stock price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $38.09 million (9.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: INTU: $26.77 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSE: PWR: $23.31 million (6.0% of AUM)

NYSE: ICE: $20.16 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE: MSCI: $19.98 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 2, shares of Sportradar Group AG were priced at $18.24, down 12.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 28.55 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of February 2) $18.24 Market capitalization $5.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net income (TTM) $94.83 million

Company snapshot

Sportradar Group AG provides sports data, analytics, and live streaming services for betting operators, sports leagues, and media companies worldwide.

The company generates revenue through licensing proprietary data feeds, offering mission-critical software solutions, and delivering content and risk management services across the sports betting value chain.

It serves bookmakers, online gaming operators, sports federations, and media organizations as primary customers.

Sportradar Group AG operates at scale as a leading provider of sports data and analytics, supporting the global sports betting and media ecosystem. The company leverages advanced technology and proprietary data to deliver integrated solutions that underpin critical operations for clients in regulated markets. Its strategic focus on comprehensive data coverage and robust software platforms positions it as a key infrastructure provider in the rapidly evolving sports technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Sportradar is posting numbers that many mid-cap growth investors would envy, but its stock has really lagged over the past year. In the third quarter, revenue rose 14% year over year to 292 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 29% to 85 million euros, pushing margins to a record 29%. Cash generation was equally notable, with 115 million euros in operating cash flow for the quarter and no debt on the balance sheet.



Management also raised its full-year 2025 outlook, calling for at least 1.29 billion euros in revenue and 290 million euros in adjusted EBITDA, alongside a $300 million share repurchase authorization. That combination of accelerating profitability, strong cash flow, and capital returns usually signals confidence, not caution.



So why exit? Wilson Asset Management’s remaining top holdings tilt toward highly profitable, entrenched compounders like Alphabet, Intuit, and MSCI. Against that backdrop, Sportradar isn’t quite a fit, remaining more exposed to sentiment around sports betting growth, regulatory shifts, and investor patience.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intuit, MSCI, Quanta Services, and Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Intercontinental Exchange and recommends the following options: short February 2026 $32.50 calls on Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

