Sportradar price target raised to $20 from $18 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Sportradar (SRAD) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model to reflect the Q3 results, currency rates, and its latest outlook.

