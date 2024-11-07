Sportradar price target raised to $17 from $16 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the firm’s price target on Sportradar (SRAD) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s upside Q3 performance while noting that in-game betting in the U.S. is the next U.S. online sports betting driver, which should support estimates increasing further, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

