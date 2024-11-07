Sportradar price target raised to $17 from $16 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the firm’s price target on Sportradar (SRAD) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s upside Q3 performance while noting that in-game betting in the U.S. is the next U.S. online sports betting driver, which should support estimates increasing further, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SRAD:
- Sportradar Group AG’s Strong Q3 Fuel Growth Outlook
- Sportradar reports Q3 revenue EUR 255.17M vs. EUR 201.04M last year
- Nevada reports September statewide gaming win up 3.34% to $1.31B
- Bet On It: DOJ supports lawsuit alleging price fixing at Las Vegas hotels
- Sportradar price target raised to $13 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.