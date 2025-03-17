Sportradar to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Sportradar Group AG SRAD is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 19.

In the last reported quarter, SRAD registered an earnings surprise of 500%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of SRAD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 4 cents, indicating a decline of 50% from 8 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $307.8 million. The projection suggests a 13.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape SRAD’s Quarterly Results

Sportradar’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strategic partnerships, strong data-driven solutions and continued innovation in sports betting and media services.



Sportradar’s ability to secure long-term sports data rights, including deals with major leagues such as the NBA and ATP, is expected to have contributed to fourth-quarter revenue growth. The company’s advanced AI-driven products, such as 4Sight Streaming and Alpha Odds, may have played a role in driving customer engagement and expanding its footprint in the in-play betting market. Additionally, growth in the U.S. market is likely to have supported top-line expansion.



The company’s focus on high-margin technology solutions is expected to have supported profitability in the fourth quarter. By leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance betting and media offerings, SRAD has likely improved efficiency and pricing power.



The expansion of its Managed Trading Services is expected to have contributed positively in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, the company’s targeted marketing and advertising business may have aided its performance.



Increased sports rights costs, exchange rate fluctuations and increased competition are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says About SRAD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sportradar this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP for SRAD: Sportradar has an Earnings ESP of -20.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sportradar’s Zacks Rank: Currently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

