Sportradar launches generative AI audio

Sportradar (SRAD) announced the launch of generative AI audio, a new feature within its ad:s multi-channel marketing service. The tool leverages the power of gen AI integrated with Sportradar’s live data, to automate the creation of personalized, real-time audio adverts for sportsbook and casino operators across one of the fastest growing digital marketing channels globally.

