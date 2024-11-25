News & Insights

Sportradar launches generative AI audio

November 25, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Sportradar (SRAD) announced the launch of generative AI audio, a new feature within its ad:s multi-channel marketing service. The tool leverages the power of gen AI integrated with Sportradar’s live data, to automate the creation of personalized, real-time audio adverts for sportsbook and casino operators across one of the fastest growing digital marketing channels globally.

