Sportradar Group AG Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

Sportradar will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 results on March 19, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Sportradar Group AG will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 19, 2025, followed by anearnings callat 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. Interested parties can access the live webcast through Sportradar's Investor Relations website, where a replay will also be available for a year. Founded in 2001, Sportradar is a leading sports technology company that provides innovative solutions to sports federations, media, and betting operators, covering nearly a million events annually across major sports. The company emphasizes integrity in sports through its dedicated services and partnerships with organizations like the ATP, NBA, and FIFA.

Sportradar will provide its fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 19, 2025, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

The scheduledearnings calldemonstrates Sportradar's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and discussing performance, which can build investor confidence.

Sportradar's partnerships with prominent sports organizations like the NBA, NFL, and FIFA highlight its strong market position and credibility in the sports technology industry.

The company's focus on creating immersive experiences for fans and bettors positions it for growth in the expanding sports betting market.

$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sportradar Group AG



(NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Sportradar will also host anearnings callvia webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.





Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.sportradar.com



. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.







About Sportradar







Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.





For more information about Sportradar, please visit



www.sportradar.com









Investor Relations Contact:









Jim Bombassei









j.bombassei@sportradar.com









Press Contact



:





Sandra Lee







sandra.lee@sportradar.com





