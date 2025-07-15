Sportradar Group AG to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Sportradar will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with anearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Sportradar Group AG will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, and will hold anearnings callvia webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through Sportradar's Investor Relations website, where a replay will be available for a year. Founded in 2001, Sportradar is a leading sports technology company that offers innovative solutions at the intersection of sports, media, and betting, partnering with major organizations across various sports. The company is committed to enhancing the fan experience and promoting integrity within sports through its specialized services.

Sportradar is set to release its financial and operating results for Q2 2025, providing investors and stakeholders with timely and relevant information on the company's performance.

The scheduledearnings callon August 5, 2025, allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing transparency and engagement.

The company's strong position at the intersection of sports, media, and betting industries, along with partnerships with major organizations, underscores its market leadership and growth potential.

Sportradar's commitment to safeguarding sports through its Integrity Services division highlights its dedication to maintaining a trustworthy and integrity-driven environment in the sports industry.

There is no specific financial or operating guidance provided ahead of theearnings call which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The timing of the earnings release and subsequentearnings callmay indicate a potential delay in financial reporting or issues with the company's financial performance.



When will Sportradar release its financial results?

Sportradar will release its financial and operating results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025.

What time is the Sportradarearnings call

Theearnings callwill take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on August 5, 2025.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access the earnings webcast on Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Investor Relations website for one year.

What does Sportradar do?

Sportradar is a leading sports technology company providing solutions for sports federations, media, and betting operators globally.

$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SRAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRAD in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$SRAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRAD recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $SRAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $32.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $28.0 on 04/11/2025

