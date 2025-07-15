Sportradar Group AG to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Sportradar will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with anearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
Quiver AI Summary
Sportradar Group AG will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, and will hold anearnings callvia webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through Sportradar's Investor Relations website, where a replay will be available for a year. Founded in 2001, Sportradar is a leading sports technology company that offers innovative solutions at the intersection of sports, media, and betting, partnering with major organizations across various sports. The company is committed to enhancing the fan experience and promoting integrity within sports through its specialized services.
Potential Positives
- Sportradar is set to release its financial and operating results for Q2 2025, providing investors and stakeholders with timely and relevant information on the company's performance.
- The scheduledearnings callon August 5, 2025, allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing transparency and engagement.
- The company's strong position at the intersection of sports, media, and betting industries, along with partnerships with major organizations, underscores its market leadership and growth potential.
- Sportradar's commitment to safeguarding sports through its Integrity Services division highlights its dedication to maintaining a trustworthy and integrity-driven environment in the sports industry.
Potential Negatives
- There is no specific financial or operating guidance provided ahead of theearnings call which may lead to uncertainty among investors.
- The timing of the earnings release and subsequentearnings callmay indicate a potential delay in financial reporting or issues with the company's financial performance.
- None
FAQ
When will Sportradar release its financial results?
Sportradar will release its financial and operating results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025.
What time is the Sportradarearnings call
Theearnings callwill take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on August 5, 2025.
How can I access theearnings callwebcast?
You can access the earnings webcast on Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com.
Will there be a replay of theearnings call
Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Investor Relations website for one year.
What does Sportradar do?
Sportradar is a leading sports technology company providing solutions for sports federations, media, and betting operators globally.
$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,247,753 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,596,419
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,071,533 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,786,543
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP removed 2,011,595 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,490,683
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,492,912 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,276,757
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,233,444 shares (+12952.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,667,059
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,054,117 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,790,009
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 955,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,656,050
$SRAD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRAD in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
$SRAD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRAD recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $SRAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $32.0 on 07/03/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/01/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 06/20/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025
- Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $28.0 on 04/11/2025
Full Release
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Sportradar Group AG
(NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Sportradar will also host anearnings callvia webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at
https://investors.sportradar.com
. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.
About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
For more information about Sportradar, please visit
www.sportradar.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
j.bombassei@sportradar.com
Press Contact
:
Sandra Lee
sandra.lee@sportradar.com
