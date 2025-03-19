News & Insights

Sportradar FY24 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 26%

(RTTNews) - Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) reported profit for the full year 2024 of 34 million euros, in line with the prior year. Profit per class A share was 0.10 euros compared to 0.11 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 222 million euros, up 33% compared to 167 million euros, prior year. Total revenue for the full year was 1.11 billion euros, up 26% year-over-year.

The company posted a fourth quarter loss of 1 million euros, compared to profit of 23 million euros, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was 61 million euros, up 53%. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was 307 million euros, up 22% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2025, Sportradar targets: revenue of at least 1.27 billion euros, representing year-on-year growth of at least 15%; and adjusted EBITDA of at least 281 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of at least 26%.

