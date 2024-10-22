Sportradar enhances partnership with NBA

Sportradar (SRAD) is enhancing its partnership with the NBA this season through the introduction of a suite of fan engagement solutions. These products represent the next phase in the evolution of basketball consumption benefitting not only the NBA but also operators and media partners. Sportradar, leveraging AI and its advanced, proprietary technology, has launched a suite of next-generation products for the NBA by accessing the full range of official NBA content, including skeletal tracking data.

