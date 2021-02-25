Sporting a 'Mind the Gap' T-shirt, Petrobras CEO ensures smooth transition

By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras CEO Roberto Castello Branco and his colleagues on the executive board will stay on until his mandate ends in March and ensure a smooth transition to his successor, he said on Thursday, largely putting to rest fears of a messy transition at the state-run oil firm.

During a call with analysts, the normally sartorial 76-year-old sported a visibly worn London subway "Mind the Gap" T-shirt. "Mind the Gap," a concept used launched in 2019, also refers to the company's ambition to close the performance gap with the world's top oil and gas firms.

The University of Chicago-educated economist dropped what local media interpreted as hints of dissatisfaction with his ouster by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who removed Castello Branco for insisting on raising domestic fuel prices.

"It's surprising, in the middle of the 21st century, to spend so much time debating the rule of pricing parity on fuel imports," he said, referring to the twinning of international prices and domestic prices. "Prices below the international market generate negative consequences."

Castello Branco said he had received no details about the transition to Joaquim Silva e Luna, a reserve army general with no oil or gas experience who is set to take his place.

He added that companies bidding on the company's refineries had expressed "worry" about recent developments at Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the firm is formally known, though none had dropped out of the process.

"We're willing to carry out (a transition) in the most smooth and efficient manner," he told analysts following the release of the company's 2020 financial results.

"We're continuing to work normally until at least March 20. What we're doing won't change," he added, referring to the day his mandate is set to expire.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Howard Goller)

