Sportech (LSE:SPO) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 438.60

The average one-year price target for Sportech (LSE:SPO) has been revised to 438.60 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 43.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 231.02% from the latest reported closing price of 132.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportech. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPO is 0.09%, an increase of 82.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.95% to 730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 535K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 100K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 8K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Sportech regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.