Sportech (LSE:SPO) Price Target Decreased by 9.30% to 397.80

The average one-year price target for Sportech (LSE:SPO) has been revised to 397.80 / share. This is an decrease of 9.30% from the prior estimate of 438.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 393.90 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 264.12% from the latest reported closing price of 109.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportech. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPO is 0.11%, an increase of 113.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.59% to 643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 535K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 100K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Sportech regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.