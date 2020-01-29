Sport-Virus concern hits growing list of sporting events

The list of international sporting events affected by a new virus outbreak in China grew on Wednesday with skiing World Cup races in Yanqing cancelled and Olympic women's football in Australia in doubt over concerns about athletes' safety.
Latest Culture Videos
Marc Benioff on Why Philanthropy Is So Important at His Companies
Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Salesforce, talks about how a trip to India inspired him to incorporate philanthropy into the culture of his company from day one.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.