Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

April 21 (Reuters) - Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Strava's fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds ($545,468) for Britain's NHS in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the 'NHS Active Challenge', users were asked to upload their numbers from an indoor or outdoor activity that was 10 minutes long for 12 days on to the social fitness-tracking app and donate at least five pounds.

Nearly 60,000 activities were uploaded by users, an overwhelming majority of which opted for running, with a collective distance of nearly 31 million kilometres.

"We are proud to see our community come together and support our incredible health workers by taking part in the NHS Active challenge," Strava's local marketing director Simon Klima said.

"Raising 440,000 pounds through being active is testament to the generosity and spirit of the Strava community.

"It is great to see our community continue to support each other and come together during this uniquely difficult time."

More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has almost 130,000 cases with 17,337 deaths.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar)

