Spooked About Inflation? Here's How to Stop It From Wrecking Your Retirement.

Key Points

Inflation could seriously erode your buying power over time in retirement.

Investing in growth-oriented assets could help.

So could delaying Social Security and generating outside income.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You can save well for retirement and end up with a few million dollars in an IRA or 401(k). But that doesn't guarantee you'll feel financially secure throughout your senior years.

Seniors today will probably tell you that inflation is wreaking havoc on their finances. And while retirees with strong savings may have more protection, even well-off seniors would probably be quick to bemoan the rate of inflation over the past few years.

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If you're worried about inflation and its impact on your post-working years, saving more money isn't the only solution. Here are some other steps to take to prevent inflation from ruining the retirement you've worked hard to enjoy.

1. Keep some growth exposure in your portfolio

Retirees are often advised to shift into stable assets such as bonds and cash to minimize portfolio risk. But if you shy away from stocks in retirement, you may run the risk of not having your portfolio keep up with inflation.

It's a good idea to keep roughly half of your assets in stocks so your portfolio continues to grow. But you can offset that risk by keeping a few years of living costs in cash, whose value doesn't fluctuate the way stock values do.

2. Delay Social Security

Social Security is guaranteed to pay you a monthly benefit for life. And because those payments are inflation-adjusted each year, a larger benefit could act as a built-in hedge against rising costs.

For that reason, it's a good idea to delay your Social Security claim past full retirement age if you're able. Each year you wait up until age 70 boosts your monthly checks by 8% on a permanent basis. If you were born in 1960 or later and have a full retirement age of 67, you could be looking at a 24% increase.

3. Generate some income outside portfolio withdrawals and Social Security

It's a great thing to have savings to tap and Social Security to rely on. But if you want even more inflation protection, try to generate income outside those two sources.

That could include part-time consulting, freelance work, or turning a hobby into a source of income. And if you really don't want to work in any capacity, you may be able to generate income in other ways, such as renting out a portion of your home (like a finished basement) if you aren't using the space.

Inflation is unavoidable, in retirement and in general. But if you continue to invest for growth, claim Social Security strategically, and push yourself to generate added income, you can put yourself in a stronger position to be able to maintain your preferred standard of living over time.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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