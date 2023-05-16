Sponsor of Brazil's new fiscal rules tightens government's proposal

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's proposed new fiscal rules have been toughened to include sanctions in case of non-compliance with the public accounts targets, according to a revised version presented late Monday.

The text, submitted by Claudio Cajado, the bill's sponsor in Congress, was publicly unveiled after a meeting of several party leaders at the residence of Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira.

According to the revised text, if the primary budget target is not met in the first year, the government will be prohibited from new spending or implementing new subsidies or tax benefits.

Additionally, the government will be unable to raise mandatory spending above inflation.

If non-compliance extends for a second year, the government will also be prevented from increasing the wages of government employees.

Initially, the government's proposal allowed annual spending to rise by up to 70% of the increase in revenues, aiming to ensure the sustainability of the public debt trajectory following a significant increase in social spending by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's new government.

The original text also established minimum and maximum limits for spending growth at 0.6% and 2.5% per year above inflation, respectively.

The government concurrently defined targets for the primary result of public accounts and specified that, in the event of non-compliance, expenditures could grow by 50% of the revenue variation without providing details on blockages or sanctions. This approach was met with criticism.

The revised text now states that the president must submit a bill to Congress if he wants to partially suspend the sanctions in case of non-compliance. It also clarifies that minimum wage increases, an issue important to Lula, will not be affected by the sanctions.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Christina Fincher)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.