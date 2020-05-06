US Markets

Spokesman for Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Contributor
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the president's exposure to the virus.

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the president's exposure to the virus.

Spokesman Otavio do Rego Barros, 59, is currently quarantined in his home and has no coronavirus symptoms, his office said in a statement. His staff is awaiting test results for the virus in their homes, the office added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular