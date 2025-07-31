Spok (SPOK) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $35.7 million surpassed the analyst estimate of $35.0 million in Q2 2025

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK), a healthcare communications software and wireless services provider, reported its second quarter results on July 30, 2025.

The company delivered GAAP revenue above Wall Street expectations in Q2 2025

, with GAAP revenue reached $35.7 million, compared to the $35.0 million consensus in Q2 2025. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $0.22, above the $0.18 estimate. Both revenue and net income improved from the same period in 2024. Management raised guidance for the full year, reflecting confidence in its business momentum. The quarter showed stability in cost control, growth in bookings and backlog, and continuation of its quarterly dividend, offering a positive overall assessment for investors monitoring operating consistency.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Diluted EPS $0.22 $0.18 $0.17 29.4% Revenue $35.7 million $35.0 million "$34.0 million" should be "$34.0 million" if $33,982 rounds to $34.0 million. $33,982,000 rounds to $34.0 million using standard rounding. 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA $7.5 million $7.0 million 7.1% Net Income $4.6 million $3.4 million 35.3% Total Software Revenue $17.2 million $15.7 million 10.0%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Spok is focused on delivering communications software and wireless messaging primarily to healthcare organizations in the United States. Its core offering, Spok Care Connect, is a clinical communications software suite used by hospitals to deliver messages to care teams and improve patient outcomes. The company also operates one of the largest paging networks, serving more than 2,000 hospitals.

Recently, Spok has concentrated on growing its healthcare software segment while managing the decline in traditional wireless messaging. Key factors for Spok’s success include driving growth in software bookings and backlog, innovating with managed services contracts, and managing wireless unit churn through new offerings like the GenA pager, which features secure, encrypted messaging.

Quarterly Highlights and Segment Trends

Spok posted $35.7 million in GAAP revenue, a 5.0% increase over the same quarter last year and ahead of expectations in Q2 2025. Operating expenses (GAAP) rose 2.7%. The revenue improvement (GAAP) was driven mainly by the software segment in Q2 2025, while wireless revenue remained stable with slight growth, despite ongoing declines in wireless unit counts in Q2 2025.

In its software business, revenue grew 10.0% to $17.2 million (GAAP). The company reported $11.7 million in software operations bookings, an increase of 34.1%, and ended the quarter with a backlog of $65.2 million, up nearly 19%. License revenue in software increased 41.1%, professional services (project work) rose 4.0%, and managed services revenue increased 151.7%. Managed services contracts, which bundle software support and upgrades over multi-year periods, have become a more substantial part of the services mix, supporting recurring revenue and customer retention. Maintenance and subscription revenue fell 2.6%.

The wireless segment, which includes traditional paging and device management, posted $18.4 million in wireless revenue, about flat from the previous year in Q2 2025. Paging revenue dropped 2.5%, but average revenue per wireless unit rose 4.6% to $8.20. The number of wireless units in service declined by 7.1% to 694,000.

Product and other wireless revenue grew 88% year-over-year.

Spok continued to invest in wireless innovation with the GenA pager aiming to slow subscriber attrition.

Cash generation and capital returns remain a priority. Spok ended the quarter with $20.2 million in cash and zero debt, after returning $6.5 million to shareholders. Its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share was unchanged and is part of a multi-year trend of consistent capital return. Research and development spending was steady at $6.1 million for the first half of the year, reflecting continued investment in software and wireless platforms.

Management Outlook and What to Watch

Management raised full-year guidance, forecasting total revenue of $138.0–$143.5 million (previously $134.0–$142.0 million) for 2025. and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) between $28.5–$32.5 million (previously $27.5–$32.5 million) for the full year. Software revenue is expected to rise, while wireless revenue is forecasted to be flat or decline slightly. At the midpoint of full-year guidance, leadership anticipates 6.4% growth in software revenue.

Looking ahead, investors should monitor the pace of software bookings converting into recurring maintenance and subscription revenue, the ongoing wireless unit attrition, and cost discipline as operating expenses creep up. Sustained cash generation underpins Spok’s capital return strategy. The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.3125 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

